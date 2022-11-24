1 dead in single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport at approximately 8:20 p.m.
The sheriff's office says a 2013 Ford Escape was seen traveling at a fast speed, passing cars before it left the road. The vehicle hit a ditch before running into a sign and a pole and coming to a stop against a tree.
The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the crash investigation unit at 614-525-6113.