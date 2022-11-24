1 dead in single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says a 2013 Ford Escape was seen traveling at a fast speed, passing cars before it left the road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport at approximately 8:20 p.m.

The sheriff's office says a 2013 Ford Escape was seen traveling at a fast speed, passing cars before it left the road. The vehicle hit a ditch before running into a sign and a pole and coming to a stop against a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.