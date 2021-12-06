1 dies after shooting in Linden area

Columbus police responded to a report of the shooting in the 1300 block of Clinton Street shortly after 11:41 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died following a shooting in the Linden area of Columbus on Monday.

Columbus police responded to a report of the shooting in the 1300 block of Clinton Street, roughly two blocks from Linden-McKinley STEM Academy, shortly after 11:41 a.m.

According to police, the shooting was reported by a passerby who said the victim was found out by a garage in the area.

The victim was pronounced dead by emergency responders at 11:49 a.m.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. This death marks the 183rd homicide reported by Columbus police this calendar year.