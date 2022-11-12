1 killed in Franklin County crash

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash late Sunday evening, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the person was driving a 2006 Chevy Corvette northbound on state Route 315 and state Route 161 around 5:30 p.m. when they lost control.
The vehicle struck the wall on the west side causing it to overturn and land in the middle of the road. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene at 5:37 p.m.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Perry Township Police Department, Sharron Township Police Department, Worthington Police, and Fire Department responded to the scene.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.