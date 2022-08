The fire happened on the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue just west of Lockbourne Road around 6:10 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a fire at a home in south Columbus early Monday morning.

The fire happened on the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue just west of Lockbourne Road around 6:10 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

According to Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, the fire was initially called in as a vacant home, but when firefighters got the fire under control and went inside, they found one person dead.