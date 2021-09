Police were called to the 300 block of East 20th Avenue around 3:10 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died after a reported shooting in the University District Thursday afternoon.

Columbus police say they were called to the 300 block of East 20th Avenue around 3:10 p.m.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center where they were pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m.

There is no word on any suspects.