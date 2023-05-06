1 dead, 3 injured in South Linden shooting

Police said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of St. Clair Avenue just after 3:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead and three others, including who police believe to be the shooter, is injured after a shooting in South Linden Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of St. Clair Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police located four individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Columbus police told 10TV that one of those victims, a female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said two other victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police said one is in critical condition and the other is described as "stable."

According to Columbus police, a fourth person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Officers believe that person is the shooter.

This deadly shooting is one of several crime investigations Columbus police handled in the overnight hours into Saturday.