There's currently no information about a suspect.

Columbus police say one person was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday night in southeast Franklin County.

Officers responded around 7:40 p.m. to the 5000 block of Chatterton Road just east of Noe Bixby Road.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were shot. There's no word on the conditions of the other victims.

