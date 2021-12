Police said the crash happened in the 400 block of Thurman Avenue around 5:35 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Merion Village neighborhood Monday evening.

Police said the crash happened in the 400 block of Thurman Avenue around 5:35 p.m.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition where they were pronounced dead at 6:08 p.m.

No one else was hurt and police have not said what caused the crash.