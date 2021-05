The cause of the fire is not known.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — One person is dead after a house fire in Westerville Thursday evening.

According to Westerville fire officials, they were called to the 200 block of Brisbane Avenue around 5:50 p.m. on a report of a fire.

When fire crews got on scene, they found smoke in the attic area.

One adult was found dead inside the home.

The fire has since been extinguished and it is not known what may have started the fire.