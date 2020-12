After receiving a ShotSpotter alert, police found a person shot on a sidewalk along South 22nd Street.

One person died after being shot in south Columbus early Friday morning.

Columbus police said they received a ShotSpotter alert about shots fired in the 1000 block of South 22nd Street near Reinhard Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Officers found a person shot on a sidewalk.

That person was taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead just after 5 a.m.

Police have not released the identity of the person who died.