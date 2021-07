Columbus police say they were called to the 1300 block of Sullivant Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

One person is dead in a shooting near Franklinton Thursday evening.

Police found a person shot in an alley between Sullivant Avenue and Central Avenue.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:53 p.m.