1 dead in Perry Township crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash on state Route 161 Thursday night, according to Columbus police.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection with Fiesta Drive in Perry Township.

The Columbus Division of Fire pronounced one person dead, according to Columbus police.

As of around 10:30 p.m., state Route 161 was shut down between Linworth and Sawmill Roads because of the crash investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.