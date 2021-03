Police were called to the 2100 block of Schenley Drive around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in a northeast Columbus neighborhood Friday night.

One person was found shot and pronounced deceased at 8:53 p.m.

Police say there were around 40 shell casings found at the scene.