Police: Man fatally shot after trying to break up fight in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in a northeast Columbus neighborhood Friday night.

Columbus police say they were called to the 2100 block of Schenley Drive around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Earl Simmons, 54, was found shot and taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:53 p.m.

Witnesses told police Simmons tried to break up a fight.

Soon after, multiple guns were fired and one of the shots hit Simmons.

Police say there were around 40 shell casings found at the scene.

There is currently no suspect information.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, they are asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.