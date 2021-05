Columbus police and fire crews were called to the 900 block of South Front Street around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a fire.

One person is dead after a fire at a homeless camp near the brewery district Saturday night.

Columbus police and fire crews were called to the 900 block of South Front Street around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a fire.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin says there was one person that died in the fire at a nearby homeless camp.