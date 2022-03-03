1 dead after crashing vehicle into pole in east Columbus

Emergency responders were able to pull the victim from the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead shortly after 6:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after his car crashed into a pole Thursday morning in east Columbus.

The crash took place near the intersection of James Road and East Livingston, Columbus police said.

Fire crews arrived to find the driver pinned in the vehicle and going into cardiac arrest, according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

Emergency responders were able to pull the victim from the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead shortly after 6:30 a.m.