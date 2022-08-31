Police: 1 person dies after Hilltop vehicle, motorcycle crash

Sullivant Avenue is currently closed from Hilltonia Avenue to Belvidere Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in the Hilltop area of Columbus Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash took place at approximately 1:36 p.m. at the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and Wrexham Avenue.

Police said two people were initially taken to the hospital in unknown conditions, one to Grant Medical Center and the other person to Mount Carmel Franklinton. Police later confirmed that one of those people died.