Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police are investigating the city’s 124th homicide of 2020.
Officers told 10TV they were called out to the 1900 block of E. Dublin Granville Road around 1 a.m. Friday morning for a report of a shooting.
Three people were shot, one of whom died shortly after. The second and third victims are in stable condition, according to investigators.
Officers have not released any information about a possible suspect.
This is the second triple shooting in Columbus this week. Another shooting on Arborwood Court on Wednesday left one man dead and two other people hurt.
Stay with 10TV and 10TV.com on this developing story.