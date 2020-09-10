Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in north Columbus

One person is dead, and two others are in stable condition, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police are investigating the city’s 124th homicide of 2020.

Officers told 10TV they were called out to the 1900 block of E. Dublin Granville Road around 1 a.m. Friday morning for a report of a shooting.

Three people were shot, one of whom died shortly after. The second and third victims are in stable condition, according to investigators.

Officers have not released any information about a possible suspect.

This is the second triple shooting in Columbus this week. Another shooting on Arborwood Court on Wednesday left one man dead and two other people hurt.