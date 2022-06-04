1 dead after car crashes into northwest Columbus home

There's no word on what caused the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in northwest Columbus Saturday morning.

A Columbus police dispatcher says the crash happened in the 3400 block of Trabue Road.

A call about the crash was received at 3:47 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:02 a.m.

According to police, there was only one person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. There were no other reported injuries.

Police have not said if anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash.

Trabue Road between McKinley Avenue and Builders Place is currently closed.