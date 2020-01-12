1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Grove City

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened Monday night in Grove City.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on London Groveport Road.

Authorities say the person who died was the only occupant in the vehicle.

London Groveport Road between Lambert Road and the entrance to the Pleasant Acres Mobile Home park is currently shut down.

