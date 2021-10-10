Man dead following shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a shooting Sunday morning in southeast Columbus.
Columbus police say officers went to the area of Smith Road and Valcon Avenue just east of Fairwood Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.
Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m.
There's currently no information about a suspect.
The name of the victim has not been released. There's no word on what led to the shooting.
This is the 166th homicide of 2021 in Columbus.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).