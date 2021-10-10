Man dead following shooting in southeast Columbus

There's currently no information about a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a shooting Sunday morning in southeast Columbus.

Columbus police say officers went to the area of Smith Road and Valcon Avenue just east of Fairwood Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.

Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m.

There's currently no information about a suspect.

The name of the victim has not been released. There's no word on what led to the shooting.

This is the 166th homicide of 2021 in Columbus.