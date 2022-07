The shooting happened at Colonial Estates Mobile Home Park just after 2 a.m., according to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.

LANCASTER, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting at a Lancaster mobile home park early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at Colonial Estates Mobile Home Park on the 2400 block of Columbus-Lancaster Road just after 2 a.m., according to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.

One person is detained at this time, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.