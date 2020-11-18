1 dead following hit-skip on East Livingston Avenue

The victim's name has not yet been released.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say one person is dead after a hit-skip that happened Tuesday night on the city's east side.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of East Livingston Avenue near South Hamilton Road around 10:10 p.m.

On 11/17/20 at 10:09 pm, officers were dispatched to a hit-skip injury accident at the intersection of S. Hamilton Rd. & E. Livingston Ave. An individual was on a bicycle and was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene and drove northbound on S. Hamilton Rd. pic.twitter.com/A9Olt8NceQ — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) November 18, 2020

According to police, a person was on a bicycle and was hit by a vehicle, which left the scene and continued north on South Hamilton Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are looking for a white, possibly 1996, Chevrolet Silverado.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

The intersection at East Livingston Avenue and South Hamilton Road is expected to be closed for several hours.

The Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.