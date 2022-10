Police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 5:45 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers found the man shot in the street. He was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m.

Police said a suspect was not in custody.