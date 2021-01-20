1 dead following head-on crash in Fairfield County

A female driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a head-on crash that happened Tuesday in Fairfield County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on State Route 37 just north of Rainbow Drive in Pleasant Township around 5 p.m.

A Ford Escape and a Ford Explorer were involved in the crash.

According to OSHP, one of the vehicles went left of center on the road and crashed head-on into the other vehicle.

A female driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people were transported from the scene to be treated. There's no word on their conditions.

OSHP says there has been "targeted enforcement" in the area because of several crashes.