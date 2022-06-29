1 dead following crash involving semi on I-71 North near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash Wednesday morning involving a semi-truck and an SUV on Interstate 71 North near downtown Columbus.
The crash happened on I-71 North near the I-70 and State Route 315 split around 2:20 a.m.
An SUV crashed into the back of a semi, according to Columbus police.
One person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 2:50 a.m. Police said there were no additional reported injuries.
The area was initially shut down following the crash but has since reopened.
The name of the person who died in the crash has not been released.