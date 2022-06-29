1 dead following crash involving semi on I-71 North near downtown Columbus

According to Columbus police, the crash happened on I-71 North near the I-70 and State Route 315 split around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash Wednesday morning involving a semi-truck and an SUV on Interstate 71 North near downtown Columbus.

The crash happened on I-71 North near the I-70 and State Route 315 split around 2:20 a.m.

An SUV crashed into the back of a semi, according to Columbus police.

One person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 2:50 a.m. Police said there were no additional reported injuries.

The area was initially shut down following the crash but has since reopened.