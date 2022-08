There's no word on what caused the crash.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash that happened Monday in Fayette County.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened on state Route 435 around 5:40 p.m.

At least one other person was injured in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. There's no word on their condition.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.