COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning on State Route 315 near West Lane Avenue in Columbus.

The crash happened around 3 a.m.

The south bound lanes of State Route 315 near West Lane Avenue are currently shut down, according to Columbus police.

The name of the person who died has not been released. Police have not said if anyone else was hurt in the crash.