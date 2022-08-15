1 dead following east Columbus shooting

The victim, who was described as a male, was found in the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died following a shooting in east Columbus on Monday, according to Columbus police.

A dispatcher said a call for the shooting came in around 4:10 p.m.

The victim was found in the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, just north of East Main Street. Police described the victim as a male, but did not provide information about his age.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:58 p.m.

Police did not have any information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting.