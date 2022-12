There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 670 near Leonard Avenue early Friday morning.

According to Columbus police, they received a report of a crash around 3:15 a.m.

One person was pronounced deceased at 3:21 a.m. according to police.

Only one car was involved in the crash and police are still investigating what may have led to the crash.