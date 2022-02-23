Woman killed, another seriously injured in Fayette County crash

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of US-62 North and Bloomington-New Holland Road, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A woman has died and another person is seriously injured after a car crash on Tuesday in Fayette County.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of US-62 North and Bloomington-New Holland Road, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

A 2021 Volvo semi-tractor tailor was heading north on US-62 when deputies said a 1997 Toyota SUV turned onto the road from Bloomington-New Holland Road heading south.

The Toyota, driven by 53-year-old Rebecca Knauff, crossed the centerline of the road and crashed into the Volvo. Knauff's vehicle overturned and she was trapped inside, according to the sheriff's office.

Crews with the Bloomington-Marion-Paint Township Fire Department responded and were able to get Knauff out of the vehicle. She was taken to the Fayette-Adena Hospital.

Knauff was eventually transferred to Grant Medical Center where she later died, according to the sheriff's office.

One passenger in Knauff's vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The third passenger was not injured.

The driver of the Volvo was also not injured.