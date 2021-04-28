Police: 1 dead, another injured in Hilltop shooting

Dispatchers received a call about the shooting on South Harris Avenue near Olive Street

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said one person has died from their injuries after a shooting in the Hilltop Wednesday.

Dispatchers received a call about the shooting on South Harris Avenue near Olive Street just before 3:15 p.m.

Two people were found shot at the scene and taken to hospitals.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition where they were pronounced dead around 6:20 p.m.

The second person was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.