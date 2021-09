Police were called to the 5500 block of Floral Circle South around 5:40 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting on the west side of Columbus Thursday afternoon.

According to police, they were called to the 5500 block of Floral Circle South around 5:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

One person was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m.

There is currently no word on a suspect.