1 dead after two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Union County

The sheriff's office received a call around 4 p.m. about a two-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Buck Run Road, just south of State Route 245 in Allen Township.

UNION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck Wednesday afternoon, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a call around 4 p.m. about a two-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Buck Run Road, just south of State Route 245 in Allen Township.

When deputies and units from the Allen Township Fire Department and Union Township Fire Department arrived, they found a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2021 Dodge Ram Truck.

Investigators determined that the motorcycle was heading north on Buck Rum Road when it hit the Dodge Ram truck that was turning into a driveway.

According to the sheriff's office, two people were ejected from the motorcycle and were taken to Memorial Hospital. One of the victims was later transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as 45-year-old Clinton Rice, died at Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Truck was not injured.

Both victims on the motorcycle were wearing helmets.