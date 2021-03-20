1 dead after pickup truck crashes into storage building in Pickaway County

Fire crews say the driver traveled over 100 yards off the roadway before it hit the building.

One person is dead after a pickup truck went off a roadway in Pickaway County Friday night.

According to a fire chief on the scene, the truck drove off the roadway in the 2000 block of North Court Street and hit a parked trailer and then crashed into a storage building at the Pickaway Craft Mall.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the crash, the storage building was on fire and it took crews over one hour to contain.