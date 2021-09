Madison Township firefighters responded to the fire at a home in the 3000 block of Noe Bixby Road shortly before 1:15 p.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person was pronounced dead after a house fire in southeast Franklin County on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were able to contain the fire and later pronounced one person dead. The circumstances of that person’s death are unknown at this time.

