1 dead after single-vehicle crash in southwest Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in southwest Franklin County Tuesday evening.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on Big Run South Road.

The driver, 33-year-old Gary Chenault of Grove City, was traveling northbound in a Toyota Camry when it went off the right side of the road.

The car hit a mailbox and then a tree before rolling over and coming to a rest on its roof.

Chenault was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. at 7:05 p.m. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.