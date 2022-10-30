Man dead after shooting in South Linden neighborhood

The Columbus Division of Police said he was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at 8:13 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



Police said the shooting happened at an unknown location in the South Linden area around 7:40 p.m. Another person and the male drove to Gladstone Ave where they called for medics.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at 8:13 p.m.

Police said an altercation took place prior to the shooting. No information on any suspects at this time.