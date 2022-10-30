x
Man dead after shooting in South Linden neighborhood

The Columbus Division of Police said he was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at 8:13 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said the shooting happened at an unknown location in the South Linden area around 7:40 p.m. Another person and the male drove to Gladstone Ave where they called for medics.

Police said an altercation took place prior to the shooting. No information on any suspects at this time.

