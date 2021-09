Police received a call around 4:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of Bromfield Court on a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting was reported in southeast Columbus on Thursday.

According to police, they received a call around 4:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of Bromfield Court on a report of a shooting.

One person was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition where they later died at 5:45 p.m.

Police are still investigating what may have led to the shooting but they believe the shooting did not happen on Bromfield Court.