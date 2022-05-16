Man found fatally shot in car on SR 104 in south Columbus

Police said the shooting happened in the area of State Route 104 and Haul Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found fatally shot in a car on State Route 104 in south Columbus early Monday morning.

Columbus police initially responded to a report of a crash just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of SR 104 and Haul Road. Officers arrived to find a man shot in the car and pronounced him dead.

Police have not yet released the man's identity and are now working to determine exactly where the shooting took place.

10TV responded to the scene and could see what appears to be bullet holes in the passenger side windshield of the car.

Westbound State Route 104 was initially closed west of High Street, but the road has since reopened.