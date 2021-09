Police said a call for a reported shooting came in around 10:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Haviland Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died following a shooting in southeast Columbus, according to police.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead at 10:42 p.m.