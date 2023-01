Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Butler Avenue just after 5 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at 5:19 p.m., police say.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is dead following a shooting in the South Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting. No suspects have been arrested at this time.