Man found fatally shot near crashed vehicle in south Columbus

Police said the shooting happened in the area of State Route 104 and Haul Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a man was found fatally shot near a crashed vehicle in south Columbus early Monday morning.

Columbus police initially responded to a report of a crash just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of state Route 104 and Haul Road.

According to police, officers found a vehicle that had struck the barrier in the median. A short distance from the vehicle, officers found 33-year-old Brandon Joiner, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Joiner was pronounced dead by medics at 2:53 a.m. This is the 47th homicide in Columbus this year.

Police said it is unknown at this time what may have prompted this shooting.

10TV responded to the scene and could see what appears to be bullet holes in the passenger side windshield of the car.

The westbound lanes of state Route 104 were initially closed west of High Street, but the road has since reopened.