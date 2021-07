Police said they were called to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue around 7:50 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died after a shooting in the Linden area Friday evening, according to Columbus police.

Police said they were called to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue around 7:50 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead just after 8:30 p.m.

There is currently no information on a suspect.