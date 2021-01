There's currently no information about a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say one person is dead and two others were hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning near German Village.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East Whittier Street around 4:10 a.m.

The person who died was pronounced dead at 4:23 a.m.

The other two victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

