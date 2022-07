The shooting happened Monday around 11:30 p.m., according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in east Columbus late Monday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Livingston and Fairwood avenues in the Driving Park neighborhood, according to Columbus police.

Columbus police said the victim was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m.

Authorities have not released any information about a suspect. There were no further details immediately provided.