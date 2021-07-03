1 dead after shooting at southeast Columbus bar

Officers went to the Sand Pebble Lounge, located at 1913 Lockbourne Road, just before 2 a.m. on a reported shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say one person was killed in a shooting that happened Sunday morning at a bar in southeast Columbus.

Officers went to the Sand Pebble Lounge, located at 1913 Lockbourne Road, just before 2 a.m. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim shot on the bar's outside patio.

The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m.

Witnesses tell police the victim was involved in a brief dispute with a suspect before he was shot.

Police have not released the victim's name. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is the 39th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2021.