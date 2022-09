The crash happened at the intersection of Northtowne Boulevard and Morse Road just after 10:50 p.m., according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a hit-and-run in northeast Columbus late Sunday night.

the intersection was closed for about two hours but has since reopened.

Police have not provided information on the victim or a suspect at this time.