1 dead after motorcycle crash in northeast Columbus

Officers responded to the intersection of Central College Road and High Rock Drive around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a crash in northeast Columbus on Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to the intersection of Central College Road and High Rock Drive around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

Once on scene, officers found a motorcyclist with serious injuries. They were taken to Mount Carmel East in life-threatening condition.

Officers said shortly after arriving at the hospital, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.