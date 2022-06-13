x
1 dead after motorcycle crash in northeast Columbus

Officers responded to the intersection of Central College Road and High Rock Drive around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a crash in northeast Columbus on Monday, according to police.

Once on scene, officers found a motorcyclist with serious injuries. They were taken to Mount Carmel East in life-threatening condition.

Officers said shortly after arriving at the hospital, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

Both Central College Road and High Rock Drive are closed while police investigate what caused the crash.

