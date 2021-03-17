1 dead after hit-skip in east Columbus

Officials say a silver-colored SUV believed to have hit the victim left the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a hit-skip that happened Tuesday night in east Columbus.

Police officers went to the 2500 block of South Hamilton Road just after 9:10 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck.

According to police, the victim may have been hit by more than one vehicle.

Officials say a silver-colored SUV believed to have hit the victim left the scene.

The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m.

South Hamilton Road between Macsway Avenue and Kimberly Parkway is completely shut down, according to police.